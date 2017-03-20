Police searching for driver who hit cyclist in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bicyclist was hospitalized after a suspected road-rage incident in northeast Columbus.

It happened around 3:40pm near the intersection of Penworth Drive and Karl Road in Columbus.

Police says the bicyclist was struck while riding on the sidewalk and then dragged out into the roadway. The cyclist was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police, a bicyclist and a driver were seen arguing a few blocks before the crash scene.

The driver left the area without stopping, police said. No description of the vehicle was given.

