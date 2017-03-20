Police searching for suspect in Sawmill Road CVS armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police said the suspect showed a gun and stole a case of beer.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:33am, Monday, a man entered the CVS Pharmacy in the 7400 block of Sawmill Road and walked to the beer cooler.

Police said the man grabbed a case of beer, approached the counter and lifted his shirt, displaying a gun in his waistband. The suspect then walked out of the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, light colored eyes, with a medium build, unshaven face, scruffy reddish-brown colored hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded shirt, brown camo pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.