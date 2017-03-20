Reward offered for information about Newark burglary

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark home burglary case.

Police said that on February 22, someone entered a home on the first block of Rosebud Avenue in Newark and stole several items. Property reported missing included a handgun and a gun safe.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

 

