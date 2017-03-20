Robbery reported at southeast Columbus CVS pharmacy counter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Canal Winchester area CVS Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:25pm Monday at the CVS at 3506 Gender Road.

Police say a man approached the pharmacy counter and passed a threatening note demanding narcotics.

Police say the suspect was described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s. He was around six feet tall and weighed around 250 pounds. He was wearing dark sunglasses and a dark jacket with jeans.

Police ask that anyone with information call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.