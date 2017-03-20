Store owner fights off would-be robber with baseball bat

NEW BEDFORD, MA (NBC News) — The owner used a baseball bat to keep an armed suspect from robbing a convenience store, Thursday.

Wessam Mohamed owns the Wessam Variety Store in Massachusetts.

He was at work Thursday night with his wife and son when the masked man ran into his store.

The suspect was carrying a knife and screamed “give me your money.”

In the video, you can see the man attempt to take the cash register but Mohamed grabs a baseball bat he keeps behind the counter and starts swinging.

The robber tried to slash at Mohamed with the knife but lost his balance and fled.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

