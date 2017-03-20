US Army veteran to be deported to Mexico

CHICAGO (WCMH) – A US Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan has been ordered to be deported.

An immigration judge ruled last week that Miguel Perez Jr. will be deported to Mexico.

Family and supporters of Perez gathered Sunday to plead for Perez’s release, WLS reported.

“My son fought for this country, not for Mexico,” said Esperanza Medina.

Perez’s parents say it’s unfair that their son, who came to the US legally at age eight, is going to be deported.

According to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, Perez was targeted for deportation after being convicted of a felony for selling drugs, after he left the army in 2010.

Perez was convicted of selling more than two pounds of cocaine and served seven years in prison.

WGN reported that according to Perez’s family, Perez suffered a brain injury in an explosion in Afghanistan. They say he started selling drugs after post-traumatic stress disorder made it difficult to find work.

Perez was a permanent legal resident of the United States. His family says he thought he became a citizen once he joined the army.

The Perez family is continuing to fight deportation, claiming his life could be in danger if he returns to Mexico.