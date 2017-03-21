Bexley garage, cars damaged in early morning fire

By Published:

BEXLEY (WCMH)– Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the 1500 block of Brentwood Road early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported in the detached garage of the residence shortly after 1:00 am.

The fire was contained to the garage, but houses on either side were evacuated as a precaution during the incident.

The fire chief has declared the garage and both the vehicles inside a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are responding to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

