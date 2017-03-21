Boy with skin disorder befriends spotted dog

Published:

PORTLAND, OR (WCMH) — Carter Blanchard has, vitiligo, a rare skin disorder, but a friendship with Rowdy the dog with spots, has given Carter new confidence.

“Really it was life changing for him. It changed his childhood for the better, it was a gift I couldn’t give him,” Carter’s mom Stephanie Adcock tells KATU about the friendship her son and Rowdy formed over the computer in the past year.

Rowdy taught Carter to embrace his skin despite the disorder, and gave him confidence his mom always wanted him to have.

“It couldn’t be any other person that made him feel better…it had to be rowdy, it had to be a dog,” says Adcock.

And with the help of Rowdy’s owner, Niki Umbenhower, Carter was able to finally meet Rowdy in person.

The two are now connected through an unbreakable bond, as well as their spots. “This is far more than we ever deserved, and so we are just overwhelmed with the support,” Adcock tells KATU.

