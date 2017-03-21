Columbus Police working to recover thousands of deleted cruiser videos

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is working to try to recover about 100,000 cruiser videos that were inadvertently deleted.

According to CPD, on March 13, the Columbus Police Technical Services Bureau became aware that approximately 100,000 cruiser videos dating back to 2015 had been deleted during an administrative action.

The Columbus Division of Police Technical Services Bureau the Columbus Department of Technology is working to recover the cruiser video, but police say the impact of the deletion isn’t known at this time.

Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs is expected to hold a news conference today at 2:30pm, to discuss the deletion.