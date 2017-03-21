Dashcam shows trooper being rescued by civilians after being attacked

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI (WCMH) — Video shows the trooper being attacked by a suspect and his brother before two people come to help.

On February 20, Michigan State Trooper Garry Guild attempted to pull over Michael Barber, 21, for riding a stolen motorcycle, when Guild fled.

The chase ends when Barber crashes, but he and Guild get into an altercation. However, during the fight, Barber’s brother, Travis Wise, 19, arrives and puts Guild in a chokehold.

Two civilians arrive on scene and tackle Wise and help Guild.

Barber and Wise have been charged with assault, resisting an officer and other counts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s