Dashcam shows trooper being rescued by civilians after being attacked

On February 20, Michigan State Trooper Garry Guild attempted to pull over Michael Barber, 21, for riding a stolen motorcycle, when Guild fled.

The chase ends when Barber crashes, but he and Guild get into an altercation. However, during the fight, Barber’s brother, Travis Wise, 19, arrives and puts Guild in a chokehold.

Two civilians arrive on scene and tackle Wise and help Guild.

Barber and Wise have been charged with assault, resisting an officer and other counts.