Daycare operator reacts to law allowing facilities to permit guns inside

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Big changes to Ohio’s concealed carry law, thanks to Senate Bill 199 that went into effect statewide Tuesday.

One of the new places with a concealed carry license can take their firearms is daycare centers.

Back in December, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill that expanded concealed carry rights, including allowing concealed carry license holders to have firearms in daycare centers.

“We will not allow it. I don’t think our children need to me exposed to it,” said Priscillia James-Lee, Owner of Agape Enrichment Academy and Child Care. “I don’t want anyone to be put in a situation where there is an element of danger that we don’t have to have.”

James-Lee, a military veteran says this bill benefits those that are trained to carry a gun, but there is responsibility and accountability that comes with it.

“To take them into any kind of school or anything like that scares you as a parent,” said parent, Austin Fraizer.

Under this new law, private day care centers will still be able to choose if guns are allowed in their establishment.

“People will who want to come in and do harm will do harm regardless what’s on paper,” said parent, Laurie White-Sanders.

Laurie White-Sanders’ one-year-old daughter attends Agape Enrichment Academy. This mother says she’s a supporter of the second amendment.

“Teachers carrying could that protect students? Yes. Could it be harmful? Yes. So it is really up to us to be responsible citizens,” says White-Sanders.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s