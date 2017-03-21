Daycare operator reacts to law allowing facilities to permit guns inside

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Big changes to Ohio’s concealed carry law, thanks to Senate Bill 199 that went into effect statewide Tuesday.

One of the new places with a concealed carry license can take their firearms is daycare centers.

Back in December, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill that expanded concealed carry rights, including allowing concealed carry license holders to have firearms in daycare centers.

“We will not allow it. I don’t think our children need to me exposed to it,” said Priscillia James-Lee, Owner of Agape Enrichment Academy and Child Care. “I don’t want anyone to be put in a situation where there is an element of danger that we don’t have to have.”

James-Lee, a military veteran says this bill benefits those that are trained to carry a gun, but there is responsibility and accountability that comes with it.

“To take them into any kind of school or anything like that scares you as a parent,” said parent, Austin Fraizer.

Under this new law, private day care centers will still be able to choose if guns are allowed in their establishment.

“People will who want to come in and do harm will do harm regardless what’s on paper,” said parent, Laurie White-Sanders.

Laurie White-Sanders’ one-year-old daughter attends Agape Enrichment Academy. This mother says she’s a supporter of the second amendment.

“Teachers carrying could that protect students? Yes. Could it be harmful? Yes. So it is really up to us to be responsible citizens,” says White-Sanders.