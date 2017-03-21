Fiona the hippo breaks 100 pounds

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Fiona the hippo now weighs more than 100 pounds for the first time since she was born prematurely earlier this year.

When Fiona was born in January, she weighed only 29 pounds. A healthy birth weight for a hippo is between 55 and 120 pounds.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona tipped the scales at 101 pounds during her morning weigh-in. The zoo says she has a great appetite and is now consuming hay and grain in addition to formula.

Fiona, who was born several weeks premature, has been making progress steadily since her birthday in January. Earlier this month, she was taken off of supplemental oxygen.

The zoo provides updates on her health every day, and has a merchandise fundraiser dedicated to paying for her care.