Franklin Co. Coroner to hold second Opiate Crisis Summit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people die each day due to the opiate epidemic in Franklin County, according to the Coroner’s Office.

That’s why on Wednesday, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office is hosting its second Opiate Crisis Summit in two years. Local experts and others from out of state will discuss how to combat the devastating effects of addiction.

“We have to do more,” said Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz.

She said while the opiate epidemic can be overwhelming, remembering the lives lost pushes her forward, especially when she observes an autopsy.

“This was a young lady that could have been my daughter,” said Dr. Ortiz. “She’s wearing pink nail polish.”

She said it’s a complicated, multi-faceted crisis that keeps evolving.

“We’re seeing younger and younger people dying in their 20s,” said Dr. Ortiz.

In January and February alone, she said 55 people died from fentanyl-related overdoses, a drug she said is a least a hundred times more potent than heroin.

“We have seen already 50 percent of what we saw last year in 2 months of fentanyl overdose deaths,” said Dr. Ortiz.

Columbus Public Health medical director Dr. Mysheika Roberts will also be at the summit.

She said they’re very concerned about increasing cases of HIV and Hepatitis-C. In the last few years, the number of Hepatitis-C cases has nearly doubled in Franklin County. According to Columbus Public Health, the numbers jumped from 1,307 cases in 2013 to 2,462 cases in 2016.

“These are both diseases that can be passed from person to person with a dirty or an infected needle,” said Dr. Roberts.

She’s also advocating for more immediate availability of treatment for addicts.

“Not a one-day, two-week, not a three-month delay until a bed’s available, but when that individual says, ‘I’m ready for treatment. I’m ready to stop this,’ we need to be able to get them into treatment,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Ortiz said the summit will also include a discussion about resources for pregnant addicts as well as educating the public about the lifesaving overdose reversal drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

The event is free and tickets were distributed to anyone interested in going. However, organizers said they have reached capacity.