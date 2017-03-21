How the AAM Wellness Walk saved Mike Jackson’s life

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven years ago, I went to the African American Male Wellness Walk just as a social opportunity. You know, a nice time for fellowship.

I didn’t do any of the health screenings that were set up, but I decided to talk part in the 5K walk. I struggled to make it to the finish line.

Four months later, I was seeing my physician, and that’s when I was diagnosed with extreme high blood pressure and the early stages of cardiovascular disease.

The interesting point, my doctor is one of the organizers of the walk, so the walk kind of saved my life.

So often men, particularly men of color, just do not go to the doctor on a regular basis. So, here’s an opportunity to get all the screenings; an opportunity to check out your numbers. You know people say you’re only able to spend eight minutes with your doctor. Well here’s  an opportunity where you can really bend the ear of a physician.

I think that when something like this is provided in the community, and you’re not taking advantage of it, you’re sticking your head in the sand. That’s the wrong thing to do when it comes to your health.

Join NBC4 at the 13th annual African American Male Wellness Walk on August 12 at Livingston Park. For more info, visit www.aawalk.org or call 614-754-7511.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s