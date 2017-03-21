How the AAM Wellness Walk saved Mike Jackson’s life

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven years ago, I went to the African American Male Wellness Walk just as a social opportunity. You know, a nice time for fellowship.

I didn’t do any of the health screenings that were set up, but I decided to talk part in the 5K walk. I struggled to make it to the finish line.

Four months later, I was seeing my physician, and that’s when I was diagnosed with extreme high blood pressure and the early stages of cardiovascular disease.

The interesting point, my doctor is one of the organizers of the walk, so the walk kind of saved my life.

So often men, particularly men of color, just do not go to the doctor on a regular basis. So, here’s an opportunity to get all the screenings; an opportunity to check out your numbers. You know people say you’re only able to spend eight minutes with your doctor. Well here’s an opportunity where you can really bend the ear of a physician.

I think that when something like this is provided in the community, and you’re not taking advantage of it, you’re sticking your head in the sand. That’s the wrong thing to do when it comes to your health.

Join NBC4 at the 13th annual African American Male Wellness Walk on August 12 at Livingston Park. For more info, visit www.aawalk.org or call 614-754-7511.