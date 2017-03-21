I-71NB closed near Grove City after pedestrian struck by vehicle

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says Interstate 71 northbound is closed near state Route 665 after a person was struck by a vehicle.

The Grove City Police Department says the initial call was a person struck by a semi-truck, but they are investigating the incident.

ODOT says the southbound lanes are also closed for a short time as emergency vehicles make their way to the scene. Duration for closure wasn’t given.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.