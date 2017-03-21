Little Big Shots: Tap dancing duo Jillian Williams and C.J. Lowery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today Little Big Shots are talented tap-dancing duo from tiny Croton, OH. 10-year-old Jillian Williams and 12-year old C.J. Lowery have been dancing together for about three years.

They helped teach our own Matt Barnes a few moves before doing their routine that has won them numerous awards.

