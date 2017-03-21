Little Big Shots: Tap dancing duo Jillian Williams and C.J. Lowery

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today Little Big Shots are talented tap-dancing duo from tiny Croton, OH. 10-year-old Jillian Williams and 12-year old C.J. Lowery have been dancing together for about three years.

They helped teach our own Matt Barnes a few moves before doing their routine that has won them numerous awards.

If you know someone who should be our next NBC4 Today Little Big Shots, let Matt know by going to his Facebook page or sending him an email at mbarnes@wcmh.com to nominate your talented tike!

