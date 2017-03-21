Man found with $2,500 in counterfeit cash in Sheetz parking lot, police say

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) – A Toledo man is facing charges after he was found with more than $2,500 in counterfeit cash.

According to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Myron Haskins is facing charges of criminal simulation and possession of criminal tools.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy was at a Sheetz store when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. A person went inside the Sheetz and bought one item with a $20 bill.

The deputy called for backup. A search of the car revealed more than $2,500 in suspected counterfeit cash.

Haskins was taken to jail and released on bond.

Another man was also taken into custody and released.