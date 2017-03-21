NBC4 partners with 2017 African American Male Wellness Walk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Take steps to a healthier life! NBC4 is proud to partner with the 2017 African American Male Wellness Walk.

The mission is to raise awareness about preventable diseases, provide free screenings and save lives.

The walk has been a wake up call for so many men across central Ohio. NBC4’s Mike Jackson says he knows it can help you and your family because the walk literally saved his life.

Join NBC4 at the 13th annual African American Male Wellness Walk on August 12 at Livingston Park. For more info, visit www.aawalk.org or call 614-754-7511.