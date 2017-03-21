Nicki Minaj takes over record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits of any female artist

(WCMH)– According to Billboard, Nicki Minaj has now passed Aretha Franklin for the female artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Minaj has three songs debuting on the April 1 Hot 100: “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne at number 14, “Regret in Your Tears” at number 61, and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne at number 71.

With these three songs, Minaj raises her number to 76 career entries, while Franklin achieved 73.

Franklin has held the record since June 18, 1977, when she overtook Connie Francis.

Minaj originally matched Franklin for the record March 11, 2017, with the debut of “Make Love” with Gucci Mane.

Minaj now ranks in ninth place for all acts for the most appearances on the Hot 100, passing Ray Charles in tenth with 75.

Read more here.