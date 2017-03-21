Nicki Minaj takes over record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits of any female artist

By Published:
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

(WCMH)– According to Billboard, Nicki Minaj has now passed Aretha Franklin for the female artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Minaj has three songs debuting on the April 1 Hot 100: “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne at number 14, “Regret in Your Tears” at number 61, and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne at number 71.

With these three songs, Minaj raises her number to 76 career entries, while Franklin achieved 73. 

Franklin has held the record since June 18, 1977, when she overtook Connie Francis. 

Minaj originally matched Franklin for the record March 11, 2017, with the debut of “Make Love” with Gucci Mane. 

Minaj now ranks in ninth place for all acts for the most appearances on the Hot 100, passing Ray Charles in tenth with 75. 

Read more here.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s