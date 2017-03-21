Officials: Man charged in school rape entered US illegally

By and Published:
18-year-old Henry Sanchez

ROCKVILLE, MD (AP) – Immigration officials say one of two students charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom in Maryland entered the United States illegally.

The Washington Post reports that 18-year-old Henry Sanchez lived in Guatemala until he was 17. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says in a statement that a border patrol agent encountered Sanchez in Texas in August.

The statement says Sanchez was ordered to appear before an immigration judge. That appearance has not been scheduled.

Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged in the assault Thursday at Rockville High School. According to court records, Montano, charged as an adult, was born in El Salvador, where he lived for 16 years.

Sanchez and Montano were both enrolled as ninth grade students, WHAG reported.

Preliminary hearings are set for Montano on March 31 and April 14 for Sanchez.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s