Sheriff’s Deputy cooks dinner for hungry elderly resident

Marion County, Oregon Sheriff's Office

SALEM, OR (WCMH) – An Oregon deputy is being recognized for his response when he went to check on an elderly resident.

It happened on March 16. When Deputy Higgins knocked on the door, he was greeted by an elderly resident, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

The resident said they were fine and did not require medical attention. The resident then said they were hungry and could not remember when they last ate.

The deputy checked the home and found only expired condiments and two cans of green beans.

Deputy Higgins then called his supervisor. They took the resident to a grocery store, purchased some food and returned to the house.

While the supervisor put the food away and cleaned the refrigerator, Deputy Higgins made some Hamburger Helper for the resident to eat.

Senior services was called to follow up with the resident.

