Top Spots: Best garden centers in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Spring is officially here, which means gardening season is coming up fast. While the last frost might be a little way off, it’s never too early to start planning your garden. We asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite garden centers and greenhouses in the Columbus area are, and here is what they said.

deMonye’s Greenhouse

Located just off Interstate 670 on Airport Drive, deMonye’s is your one-stop shop for annuals, herbs, perennials, shrubs, vegetables and much more. They even offer custom potting and classes for those wanting to learn more about gardening. This weekend, customers can stop buy and create their own fairy garden with the help of an instructor.

Fisher’s Gardens

Searching for something unique for your garden? Independently owned Fisher’s Gardens specializes in customized containers, unique perennials and garden art. Located in Reynoldsburg, Fisher’s Gardens also offers classes, and their website has a plethora of information about gardening, from ideas to inspire your garden design to tips for those of us without a green thumb.

Oakland Nursery

From gardening supplies to landscaping services, Oakland Nursery has it all. There are four locations in the Central Ohio area — Oakland Park Avenue in Columbus, Delaware, Dublin and New Albany. The company has also won several awards, including Columbus Monthly Best Garden Center, Delaware Gazette Best Garden Center, Columbus Parent Family Faves Winner and more. Plus, gardening experts visit all of the locations, so check out the events on their website to see when you can stop by and get expert tips for all your gardening needs.

Hoover Gardens & Gift Center

Located on Sunbury Road in Westerville, Hoover Gardens is the place for your plant, gardening, nursery and pond car needs. The center offers classes on everything from Herb Gardening 101 to Container Gardening with Veggies and recognizing good bugs and bad bugs. The gift center also has a wide selection of garden and home décor.

Dill’s Greenhouse

Family owned Dill’s Greenhouse is just southeast of Columbus between Groveport and Canal Winchester. The facility operates out of what used to be the Sims Greenhouse, which was established in 1923. Completely modernized, Dill’s offers a full line of gardening tools, plants and much, much more. Nearly all of the stock is Ohio-grown, and their tropical plant selection is shipped directly from Florida. Visit their website for information on everything from basic gardening to overwintering plants.

Baker’s Acres Greenhouse

Located in the town of Alexandria, Baker’s Acres is a Central Ohio favorite. With a selection of everything from old garden favorites to hard-to-find items to the newest plant varieties, you can find just about anything you’re looking for at Baker’s Acres. The greenhouse opens this year on March 24.