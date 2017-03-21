University bumps up graduation to fulfill father’s dying wish

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KARE/WCMH) — Commencement at the University of Minnesota is not scheduled until May, but on Monday the university made a rare exception.

U of M engineering student Collin Brown was presented with his diploma early so his dad could see him graduate.

Ken Brown is in the late stages of a four year battle with ALS. Lately his condition has been declining more rapidly.

“It’s huge,” said Ken Brown, speaking slowly and deliberately at his Champlin home before the ceremony.

“Ken’s goal all along has been to be able to see him graduate,” added Ken’s wife, Patti.

His doctor recently told the family that Ken likely won’t last that long.

“The hospice doctor thought that it would be about Easter — and May would be a stretch,” Patti Brown said.

Eric Kaler, the president of the University of Minnesota, held the ceremony at this residence.

“I’m really glad we were able to do it for the family,” Kaler told KARE. “I know it means a lot to them.”

Ken received the devastating diagnosis when Colin was a freshman.

“It’s been a big formative part of my college years,” Colin said. “So, I think it’s a good kind of end and conclusion to all of that.”

Colin said that he still plans to walk at the May commencement at the university. If Ken is able to make it, he still hopes he can attend as well.