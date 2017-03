OLDSMAR, FL (WFLA) – A man in Florida captured video yesterday of an alligator being pulled from a sewer in Oldsmar.

John Ruel says he shot the video late Monday afternoon while he was walking his dog. He then posted it to Facebook.

The alligator was just minding its own business until someone decided the sewage system was no place for a gator nap.

According to the post, the gator was about nine feet long. The trapper said it would not be euthanized.