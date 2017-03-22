College students jump to the rescue after man falls onto train tracks

SOMERVILLE, MA (NBC News) — A group of college students are credited with saving a man who fell onto the tracks at a Massachusetts train station.

It happened Friday evening, when an intoxicated man fell onto the tracks at an MBTA station in Somerville.

That’s when a group of freshman from Tuft’s University came to his aid.

Two of them jumped onto the rails and lifted the man to safety.

The 47-year-old man suffered a broken ankle in the fall.

A minute or two after the rescue, a train pulled into the station on the tracks where the man had been laying.