Columbus officer involved in altercation at Walmart

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police have taken a suspect into custody after he reportedly tried to drag an officer with his car.

Early Wednesday morning, officers received a call that a civilian and officer were involved in an altercation at the Walmart on Morse Road, and that the civilian was trying to drag the officer with their car.

A call went out that the officer was in trouble and the suspect fled the scene.

Mifflin Township officers and Columbus officers were involved in a search for the suspect.

Officers found the car near Cleveland Avenue and E 25th Avenue and spotted a man matching the description out on foot.

Columbus Police took him into custody.

Police say no medics responded to the Walmart and the officer is okay.

There is no information available at this time about what led to the altercation.

