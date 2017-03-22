Columbus Police: Deletion of videos was ‘mistake,’ we want to be transparent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs hoped to minimize the damage to the department’s reputation this week by getting out in front of news that approximately 100,000 video files from police cruiser cameras had been accidentally deleted.

“We did believe it was important to say this now rather than waiting for somebody else to discover,” Jacobs said at a news conference Tuesday. “We believe that transparency means acknowledging our mistakes.”

Local community activist Ruben Herrera says he’s not convinced it was a mistake.

“My first reaction was – I feel it wasn’t accidental,” Herrera said. “And if I believe that, there’s lots of other people who believe that as well.”

Herrera says after a couple of recent high profile, officer-involved shootings, parts of the community have lost trust in the police department. He said this just compounds that.

“It’s much more complex than just the erase, the deletion, accidental or however it happened,” Herrera said. “But if you just look at that, to me it’s like – how does that happen?”

Police say it was an attempt by a sworn officer in the Technical Services Bureau to retroactively change classifications on older videos to match a newer classification system. Instead, the change deleted the files.

Perhaps more stunning in the announcement was the revelation that the department does not have a back-up system for the video files.

Jacobs says plans are in the works for the cruiser videos to eventually be filed with a new body camera storage system that will have a backup. The city put out a request for bids on the body camera storage system last month.

But Herrera says the idea that the body camera system will restore community trust is misguided.

“That’s not going to help because we know it’s only as good as the person controlling the technology behind it,” Herrera said. “So now we’re relying on another system of body cams that after this happens how are we going to believe that’s going to protect us. No. We’re not.”

Chief Jacobs says the department is still investigating how and why the massive purge of files occurred. She says they will institute new checks and balances into their processes to make sure a similar mistake is less likely to occur.