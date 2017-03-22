Columbus zoo sheds light on giraffe birthing process

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – April the giraffe has become an internet sensation, with hundreds of thousands of people waiting for her to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

April’s pregnancy has many people asking questions about the long-necked animals.

NBC4’s Tyler Carter went to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to learn more about giraffes.

The question on everyone’s mind is, just how long can a giraffe’s labor last?

“If we don’t know the breeding period it can last for a long time. It can last for 2 to 3 months,” said Adam Felts, curator the the Columbus Zoo’s Heart of Africa exhibit.

Felts said it can be a guessing game on when a giraffe started to go into labor and give birth. The gestation period can range from 14 to 16 months.

“What we look for is you can see movement of the baby,” said Felts. “Once they get close they get uncomfortable. They stop eating.”

Like April, the pregnant giraffe will be separated from the herd. When it’s time to give birth, it will happen standing up.

“What you’re looking for is a healthy birthing process. You’re looking for the baby’s head to come out first and then the front feet. And then they kind of come out like a ball,” said Felts.

The Columbus Zoo has not had a giraffe give birth in 20 years, but they hope to have a birth soon.