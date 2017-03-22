Columbus zoo sheds light on giraffe birthing process

By Published:
(Nexstar Media)

 

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – April the giraffe has become an internet sensation, with hundreds of thousands of people waiting for her to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

April’s pregnancy has many people asking questions about the long-necked animals.

NBC4’s Tyler Carter went to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to learn more about giraffes.

The question on everyone’s mind is, just how long can a giraffe’s labor last?

“If we don’t know the breeding period it can last for a long time. It can last for 2 to 3 months,” said Adam Felts, curator the the Columbus Zoo’s Heart of Africa exhibit.

Felts said it can be a guessing game on when a giraffe started to go into labor and give birth. The gestation period can range from 14 to 16 months.

“What we look for is you can see movement of the baby,” said Felts.  “Once they get close they get uncomfortable. They stop eating.”

Like April, the pregnant giraffe will be separated from the herd. When it’s time to give birth, it will happen standing up.

“What you’re looking for is a healthy birthing process. You’re looking for the baby’s head to come out first and then the front feet. And then they kind of come out like a ball,” said Felts.

The Columbus Zoo has not had a giraffe give birth in 20 years, but they hope to have a birth soon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s