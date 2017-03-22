Franklin County hosts Opiate Crisis Summit to help tackle epidemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shocking stats were read off at the Franklin County Opiate Crisis Summit on Wednesday. Two people die every day due to the opiate epidemic according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and Ohio was listed 4th in the nation for highest deadly overdoses.

This is parents, children, sisters, neighbors, colleagues dying because of addiction and overdose. The Opiate Crisis Summit joined local experts plus agencies out of state, social workers and the public to gather together to try to find a solution. A community action plan to this ongoing epidemic.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz says 55 people died from fentanyl related overdoses in January and February. A drug that’s 100 times more potent than heroine.

Dr. Ortiz met with Mark O’Brien, the Director of Opioid Overdose Prevention and Treatment in Baltimore at a conference back in August. The two teamed up and really think a positive impact can be made here in Franklin County by following the 3 prong system.

“In Baltimore we have a three prong approach to respond to this crisis that includes naloxone distribution. This is about training everybody in our city save a life. Public education we make sure that people in the community know the risks of the medications and elicit opioids of heroin and what they can do to save a life get treatment, find recovery and the third prong is expanding access to addiction treatment,” said O’Brien.

Not only did the speakers talk about opiate overdoses but also neonatal syndrome from mothers who are addicted and give birth to children who then need special treatment and increased numbers of hepatitis C in Franklin County. Events like this today help create awareness and Dr. Ortiz said the call to action is to come together as a community to help save lives.