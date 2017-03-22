Man indicted on 4 counts for allegedly pulling gun at Columbus State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of pulling a gun at Columbus State Community College and sparking a campus-wide lockdown has been indicted on four counts.

Deandre McClarin, 18, was indicted on one count each of inducing panic with specification (F4), having weapons while under disability (F3), illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone (F5) and one count aggravated menacing (M1) for the March 8 reunion.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office says the count of having weapons is because McClarin “was adjudicated a delinquent child of two counts of robbery on November 5th, 2013, in Thomas County, Georgia.”

McClarin’s girlfriend Emilee Ileene Hall, age 19, has also been indicted for one count of obstructing justice (F5) in connection to this incident.

McClarin was also indicted last week for a 2016 incident at Tuttle Crossing shopping mall on counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD.

 

 

