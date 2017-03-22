Man wanted for domestic violence disappears with two children, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say they can’t find a man wanted for domestic violence, along with two of his children.

According to Columbus police, Karl Kenyonn Harris was charged with domestic violence and assault after he was accused of beating his 17-year-old daughter with a belt. The assault caused serious bruising, according to police.

When patrol officers attempted to arrest Harris, they were unable to locate him or two other children.

Police said there is concern for the safety of the two children with Harris. Police say they believe Harris will flee out of town with the children.

The children were described as a 12-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl. No further description or pictures were provided.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harris is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.