Ohio bill would make it illegal to smoke in a car with a child under 6 present

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person caught violating the law would be charged $500 under the proposed law.

Ohio Senate Bill 106, introduced by Senator Charleta Tavares (D) on Tuesday, would prohibit anyone from smoking a cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted smoking device for burning tobacco or any other plant, while a child under the age of six was in the vehicle with them.

Anyone caught under the proposed law would be fined $500 for the first violation and an additional $250 for each subsequent violation.

Tavares says she sponsored the bill because she is worried about the effects of second-hand smoke on children.

This is the third time Tavares has introduced a bill similar to this. In 2015, she introduced Senate Bill 89, which failed to advance past the Health and Human Services Committee.