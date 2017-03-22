Ohio drug bust yields four pounds of fentanyl

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Four pounds of fentanyl were seized Wednesday in a Montgomery County drug bust.

The Montgomery County Sheriff held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent activity of the RANGE task force.

Three people were arrested in the culmination of a months-long investigation into drug activity in the area.

Clarence Wynn, Jr., Darrius Reynolds and Larry Winn were all arrested. Plummer said the case will be taken through the Federal Courts due to the seriousness of the charges.

Plummer said, “These guys are pretty big dealers in the community and anybody dealing straight fentanyl is on our radar and we’re coming after you.”

Sheriff Phil Plummer said Wednesday the RANGE Task Force raided four locations in Trotwood and Dayton Wednesday morning as part of a drug investigation.

The task force seized four pounds of fentanyl and five guns, including one long gun in the raid. Law enforcement also seized 10 high-end vehicles, which the Sheriff says are paid for and will now be used to support the task force.

Plummer said the fentanyl that was seized is worth about $160,000 in all.