Ohio lawmaker proposes quadrupling Ohio vehicle registration fee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Ohio lawmaker is proposing an increase of more than 300% to the cost of registering a motor vehicle in Ohio.

Senate Bill 113, introduced by Senator Bill Coley, proposes increasing the fee collected for a passenger or noncommercial motor vehicle to $149. The bill also proposes issuing a card to owners of cars registered in the state, exempting them from the state’s 28 cent gas tax.

“We are consuming fewer and fewer gallons of gas for every mile driven and yet it’s not getting any cheaper to build roads. How do we address this and not act like Big Brother?,” Coley said in a press conference Tuesday, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Ohio currently charges $34.50 to register a passenger vehicle. A proposal expected to be approved as part of the transportation budget proposes raising that fee to $39.50.

Ohio law also allows for local taxes of up to $20 on car registrations.

Senate Bill 113 also proposes raising the registration fee for commercial cars and trucks to $684.

Non-residents who frequently drive in Ohio would also be given the opportunity to buy a tax reduction card for $149.