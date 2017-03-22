Ohio lawmaker proposes quadrupling Ohio vehicle registration fee

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Ohio lawmaker is proposing an increase of more than 300% to the cost of registering a motor vehicle in Ohio.

Senate Bill 113, introduced by Senator Bill Coley, proposes increasing the fee collected for a passenger or noncommercial motor vehicle to $149. The bill also proposes issuing a card to owners of cars registered in the state, exempting them from the state’s 28 cent gas tax.

“We are consuming fewer and fewer gallons of gas for every mile driven and yet it’s not getting any cheaper to build roads. How do we address this and not act like Big Brother?,” Coley said in a press conference Tuesday, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Ohio currently charges $34.50 to register a passenger vehicle. A proposal expected to be approved as part of the transportation budget proposes raising that fee to $39.50.

Ohio law also allows for local taxes of up to $20 on car registrations.

Senate Bill 113 also proposes raising the registration fee for commercial cars and trucks to $684.

Non-residents who frequently drive in Ohio would also be given the opportunity to buy a tax reduction card for $149.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s