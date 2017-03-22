On his birthday, family of missing Columbus man asks for help to find him

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man missing since January turned 37 years old Tuesday, and his family is asking for help to find him.

Jake Boyd was last seen leaving an apartment on the west side on Jan. 11. His family says he had been struggling with alcohol and depression, but they don’t believe he would harm himself.

Police say Boyd disappeared without a trace.

“There’s always a trail that people leave behind that we can usually access to hopefully recover these people, find out where they have taken off to and so forth…not in this case,” says Detective John Compson.

Jamie Boyd says the disappearance is “so not characteristic of my brother.”

“He has his two kids that he loved more than anything,” Boyd says. “He always contacted me and we kept in touch.”

Anyone with information that might help them find Boyd is asked to contact the Columbus Police Missing Persons Bureau.

 

