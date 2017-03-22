Police looking for high-risk missing adult in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are looking for a high risk missing adult last seen on the east side Tuesday.

Charlie Lee Carlton left in his vehicle, a green 1996 4-door Cadillac Deville, at an unknown time. His Ohio license plate number is EIT7609.

Police say he suffers from Dementia and other medical issues and should be considered high risk.

He is 81 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket with red writing, a red plaid shirt, and black pants. He is 5’9″ and weighs about 190 pounds.