Secret Service warn about counterfeit $100 bills in Central Ohio

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Westerville Police are warning the public about counterfeit old-style $100 bills believed to be in circulation in central Ohio.

The U.S. Secret Service sent out a warning about the bills, saying the majority of the counterfeit notes have been manufactured by bleaching $1 notes and digitally printing counterfeit $100 bills.

Bills printed in 1990 or later should have a security thread of micro-printing around Benjamin Franklin’s portrait, which should only be visible when held up to light.

Anyone who suspects a bill in their possession is counterfeit is asked to contact the Westerville Division of Police non-emergency line at (614) 882-7444 or the U.S. Secret Service office. Anonymous tips regarding counterfeit activities may be reported to the Westerville Division of Police at (614) 901-6866.