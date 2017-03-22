Super Mario Run now available for Android

(WCMH) – Nintendo’s very first mobile game, “Super Mario Run,” is now available for Android.

The game was supposed to be released for Android March 23, but Nintendo decided to pull the trigger a day early.

We've released #SuperMarioRun on Android a bit early! Download it now on Google Play: https://t.co/u4H9bycTyr pic.twitter.com/4nHnPWD9de — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2017

Super Mario Run was released for iOS in December.

Like the iOS version, the first few levels are free. After that, you’ll need to spend $9.99 to purchase the entire game. The game relies on the one-time purchase price instead of micro-transactions like many other mobile games.

If you already play Mario Run on an Apple device, your kingdom, toads, tickets and coins will transfer over to the Android version if you sync the game to a Nintendo account.

It is not clear whether purchasing the game on one platform will unlock all of the levels on the other.