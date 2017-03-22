Teen’s ‘cheesy’ Dorito promposal goes viral

WICHITA, KS (WCMH) — Shaedon Wedel knew who he wanted to ask to prom, he just needed to find a way to ask her. That’s when he came up with a “cheesy” idea.

Wedel decided he wanted to ask his best friend’s sister, Carlie Whittman, 15, to prom, so he bought a bag of Doritos and made a shirt that said, “I know I’m NACHO your typical Dorito but I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: WILL YOU GO TO PROM WITH ME?”

Whittman, who has Down syndrome didn’t hesitate, with her acceptance.

Wedel tells KWCH it was Whittman’s smile that won him over. “I didn’t do it for the publicity and stuff, I did it to make her happy.”

But why Doritos? It’s one of Whittman’s favorite snacks. “Ever since I’ve known her, she’s loved Doritos,” says Wedel.

Video of the promposal quickly went viral and Whittman said it was a moment she won’t forget. “Oh gosh, the best!”

But for Wedel, it’s taking a girl who has brought nothing but joy to his life. “Anyone who’s ever around her, she makes them laugh. She always has a smile on her face. She’s amazing.”