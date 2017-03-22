Veteran told he can’t enter establishment because of ’22’ neck tattoo

GILBERT, AZ (WCMH) — An Arizona bar and grill is changing its dress code policy after a veteran says he was barred from entering because of a tattoo on his neck.

Brandon Andrus told KNXV that he tried to get into Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last week. The man at the door reportedly told him the establishment has a police against neck tattoos, and Andrus couldn’t come in.

Andrus’s neck tattoo is the number 22–significant, he says, because it is the number of veterans who commit suicide every day. Andrus, a veteran, served two tours in Iraq and fought at Fallujah in 2004.

“It’s a big deal; I had close friends who committed suicide,” he said.

The bar’s namesake is country musician Dierks Bentley. The establishment has posted on its social media page several times since, and says it has altered its dress code policy to allow in patrons with neck tattoos.

