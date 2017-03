VATICAN CITY (WCMH) — A viral video shows the moment a little girl got to meet the Pope and she decided to keep a souvenir from the meeting.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows Estella Westrick, 3, meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Estella receives a kiss from the Pope, and that’s when she makes her move and snatches the hat, called a zucchetto.

The Pope had a great sense of humor about the whole situation, laughing at the incident.