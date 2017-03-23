Betsy DeVos says her ‘heart aches’ for alleged rape victim

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BETHESDA, MD (AP) – The U.S. education secretary says her “heart aches” for a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Maryland high school last week.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement Thursday before a trip to a Bethesda elementary school. She says everyone has a responsibility to ensure that every student has access to a safe and nurturing learning environment.

Police charged 18-year-old Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense after the incident at Rockville High School. Both are being held without bail.

Sanchez, who lived in Guatemala, entered the country illegally.

The case is becoming the focus of the national immigration debate.

