Doctor develops possible cure for sepsis

WAVY Published: Updated:

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — A possible medical breakthrough could save millions of lives.

A critical care doctor at Eastern Virginia Medical School believes he has found the cure for sepsis, a common infection that gets into the blood and kills hundreds of people a day in the U.S. alone.

“It’s really cool I think, because nobody is going to make any money off of this, hopefully, and it has the potential to save millions of lives, which I think is the coolest thing,” Dr. Paul Marik told WAVY.com

His discovery came by chance, he said, when a deathly ill patient came into Sentara Norfolk General’s intensive care unit last January.

“I just knew she was going to die and you know, when you have a situation, you try to think out of the box,” he said.

Dr. Marik decided to try a combination of Vitamin C and the steroid, hydrocortisone.

“We gave it to her not expecting anything to happen and I went home expecting she would pass away.”

But when Dr. Marik returned the next morning, he found a woman well on her way to recovery.

“And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what just happened there ?!” Dr. Marik said.

The staff couldn’t believe it, so they tried it again and again — with the same results. They added a third element, thiamine, to the IV treatment as well. Today, they have used the treatment on about 150 patients and they say the result is the same.

A researcher at Old Dominion University, John Catravas, PhD.,  told WAVY.com he did an independent lab study that confirms the treatment’s effectiveness.

Dr. Marik admits more studies must be done to validate the findings, but to those naysayers, he has this to say: “You really have nothing to lose. It’s exceedingly safe, so people maybe who are skeptics… There’s no side effects.”

Dr. Marik says seeing is believing and he is seeing more lives saved every day.

His findings are published in CHEST.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s