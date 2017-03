COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says it has located a man wanted for domestic violence and assault.

Karl Kenyonn Harris was arrested Thursday morning by patrol and SWAT officers, police said. His children, 12 and 7, were found unharmed and taken to Franklin County Children’s Services.

Police say Harris was charged with domestic violence and assault after he was accused of beating his 17-year-old daughter with a belt. The assault caused serious bruising, according to police.