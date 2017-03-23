Family and neighbors remember two people killed in south Linden home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family members of Donte Moorer and Janelle Reese are in mourning after the two were found dead Wednesday inside a house on East 19th Avenue in the Linden neighborhood.

The bodies of Moorer, 39, and Reese, 33, were discovered inside a house in the 1000 block of East 19th Avenue. Police said a mailman who came to the house Wednesday afternoon noticed something on the porch that made him concerned.

Melissa Kriedman, a neighbor, said she heard gunshots coming from the house on Tuesday evening.

“About three gunshots, and then like a minute later, there was three or four more,” Kriedman said. “And in one of those, I actually saw a flash of the gun, so I kind of went inside after a couple minutes cause I was kind of scared.”

Kriedman said she and her fiance waited for a few moments to see if anyone came out of the house, but when they didn’t see anyone, they decided not to call the police.

“We’ve heard gunshots around here before and it ended up being nothing,” Kriedman said. “But this time would have been a good time to call.”

On Wednesday, the street was “covered in police,” Kriedman said.

“People [were] trying to go in and out the house,” she said. “I think there was a family member that saw what was going on and he had a breakdown.”

Across the street, one of Donte Moorer’s cousins said she got a call from her brother while she was at work.

“At first I didn’t think I heard him right,” Francesca Pennymon said. “I said, ‘What did you just say to me?’ He’s like, ‘You just gotta come home. You gotta come home.'”

She described Moorer as a laid-back person who loved his family and friends.

“I cannot get over the fact that he’s gone,” Pennymon said. “He has always been there for everybody. I mean, everybody loved him, he loved everybody. He didn’t have no enemies, you know what I’m saying? My cousin did not have no enemies. So this is a total tragic loss for all of us.”

Speaking to NBC4 by phone Thursday, Janelle Reese’s ex-husband and father of her two sons described Reese as a good person and a great mother who loved their two boys.

Asked what she would say to the person who killed them, Francesca Pennymon paused for a moment before answering.

“I want to know, why did you have to do that? Why did you put us through this tragic? You could’ve solved it another way but not to take his life and Janelle’s life. Why?” Pennymon said.