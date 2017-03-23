FBI confirms arrest in Jewish community center bomb threats

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The FBI has confirmed to NBC news that an 18-year-old US-Israeli citizen living in Israel has been arrested for making bomb threats to Jewish community centers.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfield said Thursday the suspect’s motives are unclear. He tells NBC News the man used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls and communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

WATCH: FBI confirms 18-year-old US-Israeli citizen arrested for JCC bomb threats https://t.co/PSP91byZfw — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 23, 2017