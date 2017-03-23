Hamilton coming for 2018-2019 Broadway in Columbus season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that the hit Broadway musical Hamilton will come to Columbus for CAPA’s 2018-2019 season.

CAPA made the announcement at an event at the Southern Theater in Columbus.

The early announcement was made as CAPA announced the 2017-2018 lineup.

The 2017-2018 Broadway in Columbus season includes School of Rock, Waitress, The King and I, An American in Paris and Chicago, starring Eddie George.

Here is you 17/18 season! Subscribe now: https://t.co/V23DVgZbmT

Plus, secure your tix for the 18/19 season with @HamiltonMusical! pic.twitter.com/CYEwHWgYfO — CAPA (@CAPAColumbus) March 24, 2017

The specific dates for Hamilton have not been announced.