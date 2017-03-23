Hamilton coming for 2018-2019 Broadway in Columbus season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that the hit Broadway musical Hamilton will come to Columbus for CAPA’s 2018-2019 season.
CAPA made the announcement at an event at the Southern Theater in Columbus.
The early announcement was made as CAPA announced the 2017-2018 lineup.
The 2017-2018 Broadway in Columbus season includes School of Rock, Waitress, The King and I, An American in Paris and Chicago, starring Eddie George.
The specific dates for Hamilton have not been announced.