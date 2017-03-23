Health care bill opponents demonstrate outside of Pat Tiberi’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mindy Hedges is a Type 1 diabetic who says Obamacare saved her life.

In 2009 Hedges lost her job and her health insurance. She says that her pre-existing condition prevented her from finding affordable coverage. That all changed with the Affordable Care Act in 2010. She says she was then able to find affordable coverage even with her history of diabetes.

Hedges is worried the proposed Republican replacement plan could, once again, leave her without affordable insurance. “The way it looks now, we figured my insurance to go up to costing about $14,000 to $16,000 a year – which is half of my fixed income,” Hedges said.

Hedges was among about 50 people protesting Thursday outside the Worthington offices of Republican Congressman Pat Tiberi.

Republicans say they want a replacement bill to lower premiums and increase coverage across the board.

Opponents say the GOP plan will put more financial burden on middle and low-income families as well as some older adults. The bill would eliminate the Obamacare Medicaid expansion that added coverage for 700,000 Ohioans.

Obamacare opponent Joe McCain of Canal Winchester says it’s time for a change even if the replacement plan isn’t perfect. “I’m just not sure that it’s the greatest fix out there but I think it’s a very good start.”

McCain says the Affordable Care Act has actually been anything but affordable for many. “As we have seen, there are many people who cannot afford to pay the deductibles and therefore don’t use the insurance,” McCain said. “The insurance companies are dropping out of participating due to escalating costs so it’s not doing what it promised to do.”

Columbus City Council President Zack Klein Mayor acknowledged Thursday the Affordable Care Act is not perfect. But he said the replacement plan will make it harder for people to pull themselves out of poverty.

And Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther expressed concern about proposed cuts to funding for mental health and addiction services as well as maternity and new baby care programs.