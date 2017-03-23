Henry Green’s mother gives testimony to grand jury

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The mother of a man was shot and killed by two plain-clothes officers gave her testimony to a grand jury.

Community members, activists, and faith leaders gathered at the Franklin County Courthouse to call for justice for Henry Green and to support Henry Green’s family.

Adrienne Hood said the support was needed.

“Today is really a stepping stone of what’s to come,” said Hood.

She said it was a tough step toward justice for her son. She had to sit in front of A grand jury and tell them who the real Henry Green was.

“I said to them, ‘I’m not saying my son is an angel, but he’s my angel.’”

Hood said she wanted her angel today as she shared memories with the grand jury of the times her son made her laugh.

Now that does not happen for her and her family.

“We was robbed of that when those two plain clothes officers decided to gun my son down,” said Hood.

She said she is giving it all she’s has to fight for her son’s justice, and she’s not alone.

The People Justice Project said their job is to be there for these families and into the future.

“When we lose someone in our neighborhood it matters to all of us,” said Tammy Fournier Alsaada. “We are all connected. We are all brothers and sisters”

Through this tragedy, Hood has become part of a new family that has experienced a similar loss, and she explained they support her when she’s down.

“I’m very thankful that they’re here because I really feel like they’ve kept me from being bitter and angry.”

She said she has not loss focus on her goal and is ready to continue her marathon to get justice for her son.

“I will never, ever give up on my child. Nobody’s going to fight for him like I do.”

Leaders called on prosecutor Ron O’Brien to bring the case the trial, as well as for systematic changes in how officer-involved shootings are handled.

The grand jury is expected to hand down a decision on whether the two plain-clothes officers will face charges on March 24.