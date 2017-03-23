March 23 celebrated as National Puppy Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– How will you celebrate National Puppy Day?

Yes, there is actually a nationally recognized day to celebrate the cuteness and loving attitudes of puppies everywhere. What could be better?

The day was created specifically to bring attention to the number of dogs who need to find their forever homes. Shelters and charities around the country celebrate with special events and fundraisers.

What better way to celebrate than to give a puppy a new home and loving family? The Franklin County Dog Shelter may be able to help.

At the start of National Puppy Day the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center had 111 dogs who were looking for homes. Your new best friend could be on that list.

Check out their adoptable dogs here.