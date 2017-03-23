March 23 celebrated as National Puppy Day

By Published: Updated:
Minnie the Beagle

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– How will you celebrate National Puppy Day?

Yes, there is actually a nationally recognized day to celebrate the cuteness and loving attitudes of puppies everywhere. What could be better?

The day was created specifically to bring attention to the number of dogs who need to find their forever homes. Shelters and charities around the country celebrate with special events and fundraisers.

Not interested in taking in a puppy? Senior dogs can be celebrated today too! (Pictured: Minnie 13 years later)

What better way to celebrate than to give a puppy a new home and loving family? The Franklin County Dog Shelter may be able to help.

At the start of National Puppy Day the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center had 111 dogs who were looking for homes. Your new best friend could be on that list.

Check out their adoptable dogs here.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s